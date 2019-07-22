Riga, Latvia, 2019-07-22 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019- Subscription period FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2019- Subscription period BLT1T Baltika TLN 07.08.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.07.2019 Government LTGCB01022C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB01022C Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2019 Extraordinary AMG1L Amber Grid VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.07.2019 Interim report, 6 INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2019 Coupon payment date OPMB070025A Medicinos bankas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2019 Coupon payment date EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2019 Coupon payment date EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2019 Interim report, 6 TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2019 Extraordinary LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN General Meeting gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.07.2019 Investors event TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.