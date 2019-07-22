In accordance with the listing application and the documents submitted by closed-end investment undertaking for informed investors UAB "CAPITALICA BALTIC REAL ESTATE FUND I" on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq Vilnius has started the procedure for bonds trading on the Alternative market First North. Nasdaq Vilnius resolutions made during the procedure will be published separately. An updated Information document (in Lithuanian language) is available in the attachment of this announcement. The more detailed information also can be found on the website of Capitalica Asset Management. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=732316