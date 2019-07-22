Kamux Will Open a New Showroom in Stade in Germany

Kamux Corporation Press Release 22 July 2019 at 9:00

HELSINKI, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, is opening a new showroom in Stade in Germany during the early autumn in 2019.

Stade will replace Tostedt

"Due to city zoning and restrictions in Tostedt, we have made a change of plans and will be opening a new showroom in Stade instead of Tostedt. It is unfortunate, but luckily we were able to find an interesting location as a replacement which means we don't need to compromise on our expansion pace in Germany. The Stade showroom fits well into our plans," says Oliver Michels, German Country Director.

Stade is situated about 56 kilometres west of Hamburg. It is a center of regional importance with 200.000 inhabitants in the area of influence totally. Stade belongs to the catchment area of Hamburg metropolitan region.

Industrial hot spot with major enterprises

"Kamux Stade showroom will have an excellent location in the middle of the industrial hot spot area right next to the main road. According to Kamux's concept, the Stade showroom will offer the whole Kamux's car stock in Germany for our customers in the area," says Oliver Michels, German Country Director.

Determined to expand

"We are determined to grow in German market. I am extremely proud of our German team and their ambition to expand. Kamux is a forerunner in used car sales and our vision is to be no. 1 used car retailer in Europe," says Olli Kilpi, Director of International Business.

We are hiring new staff

"Kamux has a unique training programme where new employees will have the opportunity to learn the profession and customer service skills. We'll start recruiting the Stade sales team immediately. The right attitude is key, so previous experience in car sales is not essential," says Oliver Michels, German Country Director.

