SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2019 Encouraging first half performance FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS HY 2019 HY 2018 Variance Adjusted Reported Adjusted Reported Movement Constant (1) (2) (3) Currency Movement (4) GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm % % Revenue 653.3 653.3 585.9 585.9 +12% +10% Contract 121.1 121.1 106.7 106.7 +13% +12% net fees (5) Permanent 41.9 41.9 41.7 41.7 - -1% net fees Net fees 163.0 163.0 148.4 148.4 +10% +9% Operating 24.6 23.3 20.4 18.0 +21% +18% profit OP 15.1% 14.3% 13.7% 12.1% +1.4%pts +1.2%pts Conversion ratio (%) Profit 24.0 22.7 20.3 17.8 +18% +16% before taxation Basic 13.5p 12.7p 11.6p 10.1p +16% +14% earnings per share Interim 5.1p 5.1p 4.7p 4.7p +0.4p - dividend per share Net debt (8.0) (8.0) (6.2) (6.2) - - (6) (1) HY 2019 figures exclude the impact of GBP1.3 million in net exceptional strategic restructuring costs and Senior Management change costs (2) HY 2018 figures exclude the impact of GBP2.4 million in exceptional strategic restructuring costs (3) Variance compares adjusted HY 2019 against adjusted HY 2018 to provide a like-for-like view (4) Variance compares adjusted HY 2019 against adjusted HY 2018 on a constant currency basis, whereby the prior financial year foreign exchange rates are applied to current financial year results to remove the impact of exchange rate fluctuations (5) Net fees were previously referred to as gross profit (6) Net debt represents cash & cash equivalents less borrowings and bank overdrafts OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS · Double digit growth in net fees across three of the Group's four regions, driving profitability · Adjusted profit before tax up 18% YoY to GBP24.0 million (HY 2018: GBP20.3 million) · Reported profit before tax up 27% YoY to GBP22.7 million (HY 2018: GBP17.8 million) · 86% of net fees generated from our international business (HY 2018: 82%) · Strategic focus on Contract continuing to drive growth · Contract represented 74% of Group net fees (HY 2018: 72%) · Contract ahead by 12%* YoY, with strong growth across Energy, Engineering and Technology · Permanent net fees down 1%* YoY, with good growth in DACH (Germany, Austria & Switzerland) and Japan offset by declines in UK&I and USA · Investment in the Group delivering returns · Group period-end sales headcount up 12% YoY. Average sales headcount up 7% YoY · The expected benefits are being realised from the successful restructure and relocation of the majority of our London-based support functions to Glasgow · Interim dividend of 5.1p up 0.4p (HY 2018: 4.7p) * Variances are held in constant currency Mark Dorman, CEO, commented: "This set of results, the first since I joined the Group, demonstrates that our strategy is putting SThree ahead of the field. The engine room of our growth has continued to be the key strategic focus areas of our business - progress within the key STEM markets, particularly the USA and Continental Europe, as well as an increased Contract weighting. "Alongside our teams having capitalised on these major structural trends, it has been pleasing to note a number of other highlights for the Group. Our small but rapidly growing Permanent business in Japan, the strong performance for Energy in the US driven by trends to renewable energy and power transmission, and the strengthening of our market leading position in Life Sciences, where we continue to benefit from the emergence of new sector technology and data analytics. "To build on this growth, we are continuing to strategically invest in the areas of the business which present the greatest opportunity, consistent with our vision to be the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. With the scale of the opportunity available to us, we look forward to continuing to execute in the period ahead. "Notwithstanding the macro-economic backdrop in certain regions, the Group remains well positioned as we enter the second half, and the Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged." SThree will host a presentation and conference call for analysts at 0930 GMT today. Notes to editors SThree is a leading international STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) recruitment company. It brings skilled people together to build the future through the provision of specialist Contract and Permanent services to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Technology sector, the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Progressive, Computer Futures, Huxley Associates and Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 3,100 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a USA level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. Important notice Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT Chief Executive Officer's Review Introduction At this, my first set of interim results as CEO of SThree, I am pleased to say that my time with the business so far has reinforced my confidence in the three core strengths of SThree that initially attracted me to the Group; our purpose, the strong structural growth drivers in our markets, and the high quality of our people. The clear benefits of our model and the structural growth drivers in our markets have shaped the encouraging results we are reporting today. It is a great demonstration that the Group's focus on STEM and Contract is delivering effectively. Particular highlights include Group net fees up 9%* year on year, double-digit growth across three of our four regions, and Contract, our strategic focus, delivering 12%* growth in the first half and now representing 74% of Group net fees. Our purpose Our purpose is central to everything we do as a business and is why we exist, "to bring skilled people together to build the future". Our work is aimed at changing people's lives for the better and this is something that motivates my colleagues and I on a daily basis. As market trends shift and STEM skills become ever more prevalent, we are helping build communities of talent and future-proof people's careers while providing our customers with their most valuable asset. Market drivers I have spent my time since March immersing myself in the business and it is apparent that we are a truly unique recruitment business, working in high growth markets with long-term structural drivers of growth. The scale of opportunity in STEM globally is enormous, with the fourth industrial revolution fuelling an ever-increasing demand for STEM workers across all verticals. In the USA, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, all STEM occupations are projected to grow by 10.8% between 2016 and 2026 (compared to projected growth of 7.2% for non-STEM occupations). A recent survey of 25,000 businesses in Germany by The Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry cited the shortage of skilled workers as their greatest risk, while a study by Bertelsmann predicts that the demand for STEM experts in Germany will grow by 1.4 million by 2035. Alongside this, the way we work is structurally shifting, with the 'gig' economy, flexible ways of working, and the changing role of contractors becoming increasingly important. This is closely tied into highly skilled roles, which underpin the STEM markets.

