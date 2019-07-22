DJ SThree: Interim Results

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2019 Encouraging first half performance FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS HY 2019 HY 2018 Variance Adjusted Reported Adjusted Reported Movement Constant (1) (2) (3) Currency Movement (4) GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm % % Revenue 653.3 653.3 585.9 585.9 +12% +10% Contract 121.1 121.1 106.7 106.7 +13% +12% net fees (5) Permanent 41.9 41.9 41.7 41.7 - -1% net fees Net fees 163.0 163.0 148.4 148.4 +10% +9% Operating 24.6 23.3 20.4 18.0 +21% +18% profit OP 15.1% 14.3% 13.7% 12.1% +1.4%pts +1.2%pts Conversion ratio (%) Profit 24.0 22.7 20.3 17.8 +18% +16% before taxation Basic 13.5p 12.7p 11.6p 10.1p +16% +14% earnings per share Interim 5.1p 5.1p 4.7p 4.7p +0.4p - dividend per share Net debt (8.0) (8.0) (6.2) (6.2) - - (6) (1) HY 2019 figures exclude the impact of GBP1.3 million in net exceptional strategic restructuring costs and Senior Management change costs (2) HY 2018 figures exclude the impact of GBP2.4 million in exceptional strategic restructuring costs (3) Variance compares adjusted HY 2019 against adjusted HY 2018 to provide a like-for-like view (4) Variance compares adjusted HY 2019 against adjusted HY 2018 on a constant currency basis, whereby the prior financial year foreign exchange rates are applied to current financial year results to remove the impact of exchange rate fluctuations (5) Net fees were previously referred to as gross profit (6) Net debt represents cash & cash equivalents less borrowings and bank overdrafts OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS · Double digit growth in net fees across three of the Group's four regions, driving profitability · Adjusted profit before tax up 18% YoY to GBP24.0 million (HY 2018: GBP20.3 million) · Reported profit before tax up 27% YoY to GBP22.7 million (HY 2018: GBP17.8 million) · 86% of net fees generated from our international business (HY 2018: 82%) · Strategic focus on Contract continuing to drive growth · Contract represented 74% of Group net fees (HY 2018: 72%) · Contract ahead by 12%* YoY, with strong growth across Energy, Engineering and Technology · Permanent net fees down 1%* YoY, with good growth in DACH (Germany, Austria & Switzerland) and Japan offset by declines in UK&I and USA · Investment in the Group delivering returns · Group period-end sales headcount up 12% YoY. Average sales headcount up 7% YoY · The expected benefits are being realised from the successful restructure and relocation of the majority of our London-based support functions to Glasgow · Interim dividend of 5.1p up 0.4p (HY 2018: 4.7p) * Variances are held in constant currency Mark Dorman, CEO, commented: "This set of results, the first since I joined the Group, demonstrates that our strategy is putting SThree ahead of the field. The engine room of our growth has continued to be the key strategic focus areas of our business - progress within the key STEM markets, particularly the USA and Continental Europe, as well as an increased Contract weighting. "Alongside our teams having capitalised on these major structural trends, it has been pleasing to note a number of other highlights for the Group. Our small but rapidly growing Permanent business in Japan, the strong performance for Energy in the US driven by trends to renewable energy and power transmission, and the strengthening of our market leading position in Life Sciences, where we continue to benefit from the emergence of new sector technology and data analytics. "To build on this growth, we are continuing to strategically invest in the areas of the business which present the greatest opportunity, consistent with our vision to be the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. With the scale of the opportunity available to us, we look forward to continuing to execute in the period ahead. "Notwithstanding the macro-economic backdrop in certain regions, the Group remains well positioned as we enter the second half, and the Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged." SThree will host a presentation and conference call for analysts at 0930 GMT today. SThree will issue its Q3 trading update on 13 September 2019. Notes to editors SThree is a leading international STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) recruitment company. It brings skilled people together to build the future through the provision of specialist Contract and Permanent services to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Technology sector, the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Progressive, Computer Futures, Huxley Associates and Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 3,100 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a USA level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. It brings skilled people together to build the future through the provision of specialist Contract and Permanent services to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Technology sector, the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Progressive, Computer Futures, Huxley Associates and Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 3,100 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a USA level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. Important notice Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT Chief Executive Officer's Review Introduction At this, my first set of interim results as CEO of SThree, I am pleased to say that my time with the business so far has reinforced my confidence in the three core strengths of SThree that initially attracted me to the Group; our purpose, the strong structural growth drivers in our markets, and the high quality of our people. The clear benefits of our model and the structural growth drivers in our markets have shaped the encouraging results we are reporting today. It is a great demonstration that the Group's focus on STEM and Contract is delivering effectively. Particular highlights include Group net fees up 9%* year on year, double-digit growth across three of our four regions, and Contract, our strategic focus, delivering 12%* growth in the first half and now representing 74% of Group net fees. Our purpose Our purpose is central to everything we do as a business and is why we exist, "to bring skilled people together to build the future". Our work is aimed at changing people's lives for the better and this is something that motivates my colleagues and I on a daily basis. As market trends shift and STEM skills become ever more prevalent, we are helping build communities of talent and future-proof people's careers while providing our customers with their most valuable asset. Market drivers I have spent my time since March immersing myself in the business and it is apparent that we are a truly unique recruitment business, working in high growth markets with long-term structural drivers of growth. The scale of opportunity in STEM globally is enormous, with the fourth industrial revolution fuelling an ever-increasing demand for STEM workers across all verticals. In the USA, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, all STEM occupations are projected to grow by 10.8% between 2016 and 2026 (compared to projected growth of 7.2% for non-STEM occupations). A recent survey of 25,000 businesses in Germany by The Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry cited the shortage of skilled workers as their greatest risk, while a study by Bertelsmann predicts that the demand for STEM experts in Germany will grow by 1.4 million by 2035. Alongside this, the way we work is structurally shifting, with the 'gig' economy, flexible ways of working, and the changing role of contractors becoming increasingly important. This is closely tied into highly skilled roles, which underpin the STEM markets.

Within our verticals, the thematic trends we all read about - renewable energies, genetic editing, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), cyber security, the Internet of Things ("IoT") - are examples of the key societal movements driving growth across our diversified portfolio of sectors. For their implementation, these trends all require people that are hard to find, have specialist skills, or are brand new roles that were not in existence previously. In times like this, there is even more value in our niche market approach and knowledge base. 2019 has seen us continue to focus on the value we provide to our customers in terms of providing specialist support, a key competitive advantage and a significant barrier to entry for the Group. As an example, in the UK we have actively shared our knowledge on IR35 reform as our stakeholders within the private sector gear up for the tax changes in April. Doing nothing is not an option for organisations that rely upon flexible workers and as the leading provider of specialist STEM talent, we have provided support and material to help our contractors and clients understand how to remain both compliant and commercially attractive. Further to this, we have actively fed into the ongoing UK Government Consultation. Our People We believe people are the most important asset to any business. SThree is no different and investing in our teams is critical in delivering our growth plans. We increased average Group sales headcount in the period, predominantly in Contract, in line with our strategic focus. Our people are high performing and driven, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their hard work and passion throughout the period. For the second year in a row, the German SThree team was awarded the 'Top Employer' certification in the overall midsized employers' category by the Top Employers Institute. This marks SThree being named amongst Germany's top midsized employers for the sixth consecutive year in a row, which shows how well our own people rate our unique offering when it comes to excellent working conditions and talent strategy. Testament to the strength of delivery across the business is our excellent Net Promoter Score ("NPS"), from both clients and candidates, which since the year-end has increased from 42 to 46, and shows our customers' willingness to recommend our services to others. It is clear that both clients and candidates value our teams' ability to understand the specialty of the roles we work to fill and also the specialist expertise our teams have - how to deliver the right result within a given process. Investing for the future Building for the future is important to us, and we are investing in the areas that will drive growth. A key strategic focus is our investment in technology to help drive both growth and efficiencies; we believe our ability to harness actionable data insights and use of technology will continue to be a competitive differentiator going forward. Part of our strategy involves our ongoing investment in data to allow us to further analyse not just current but emerging trends, giving us unique insights into our markets and helping us to identify the best current and future business opportunities. In addition, we are investing in solutions and technologies, which make our offer both more compelling and more efficient - for SThree, for our customers and for candidates. We will continue to review which investments are likely to deliver the right returns within our buy/build/rent structure. We will also continue to invest in our people and infrastructure, realising benefits for the Group. An example of this is our relocation to Glasgow and the creation of a Centre of Excellence, which is already delivering the benefits that we were expecting; we will continue to invest in this Centre to improve efficiency throughout the business. Regional performance Our diversity across geographies and STEM sectors provides growth and resilience for the Group; the Group now derives 86% of its revenue from our international business. Our largest region, Continental Europe, continued to grow well, alongside USA. Both of these regions have benefitted not only from capitalising on the wealth of opportunity available in their markets brought about by growing demand, but also from the strong delivery from our teams and strategic initiatives that have been put in place. We have identified and focused on those areas of the business that need refinement. For example, in the UK, we are spending time driving and resourcing the specific areas of skills and industry sectors where we have the opportunity to get the best returns. We are in the process of capitalising on the insight we have into the market dynamics and focusing on allocating resources accordingly. Whilst these areas are a work in progress, we are confident in the ability of our teams to deliver growth. Ultimately, our focus is on execution across the business, based on informed and data-driven detail. We have plans in place to drive growth across all areas of the Group. Outlook Overall, we are pleased with trading in the first half of the year, driven by our strategy to focus on STEM and Contract, our global market exposure and the entrepreneurial spirit of our dedicated colleagues. We will be building on this strategy, driving execution through detailed operational plans, in the period ahead. Notwithstanding the macro-economic backdrop of certain regions, the Group remains well positioned for the second half, and the Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged. HY 2019 Group trading performance Overview We are encouraged by our first half performance with net fees up 9%*, and strong growth achieved in Q2, also up 9%* YoY. The growing breadth and scale of our international operations, which now account for 86% of net fees, underline how far the Group has grown from its UK roots. Whilst broader market conditions are weakening in some parts of Continental Europe, the STEM markets remain buoyant and we are confident we can maximise our opportunities with selective headcount growth. The USA, our second largest market, continues to be robust. We are actively managing our business in the UK, where broader macro pressures remain significant. Our strategic focus on Contract continues to deliver good growth across our key sectors and regions, as well as providing greater resilience in more uncertain economic conditions. Contract net fees were up 12%* in H1 YoY and up 13%* in Q2, with Continental Europe, USA and Asia Pacific & Middle East ('APAC & ME') delivering double digit growth. Our focus in H2 is to prioritise investment in Contract in our fastest growing markets. Permanent net fees were down 1%* in H1 YoY and down 2%* in Q2, driven by declines in UK&I and USA, both reflecting previous strategic decisions which we anticipate will drive positive change going forwards. We saw strong growth in DACH and our small, fast-growing business in Japan. Adjusted Operating Profit was up 18%* YoY and we are well positioned for the second half as our investment in headcount continues to mature and we benefit from a strong Contractor book. The expected benefits are being realised from the successful restructure and relocation of the majority of our London-based support functions to Glasgow. Our investment in headcount, the quality of our management and increasing expertise in our niche markets alongside the strategic relocation and restructure of our support functions are all driving us forward on our journey to become the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. We are making good progress against the five-year growth strategy outlined at the Capital Markets Day in November 2017. Group Net fees Average Sales Headcount Growth* YoY HY 2019 Mix Growth YoY Cont Perm Total Cont Perm Cont Perm Total Q1 +12% +1% +9% +8% -4% +4% 19 Q2 +13% -2% +9% +13% +5% +10% 19 HY +12% -1% +9% 74% 26% +11% - +7% 19 * Variances are held in constant currency Breakdown of net fees HY 2019 HY 2018 FY 2018 Geographical Split Continental Europe 58% 56% 57% USA 22% 20% 21% UK&I 14% 18% 17% Asia Pac & Middle East 6% 6% 5% 100% 100% 100% Sector Split Technology 45% 45% 44% Life Sciences 19% 20% 20% Banking & Finance 12% 13% 13% Energy 11% 9% 10% Engineering 10% 10% 10% Other Sectors 3% 3% 3% 100% 100% 100% Operating Review Business Mix Contract is well suited to our STEM market focus and geographical mix and it remained the key area of focus and growth throughout the period. Our Contract business has continued to go from strength to strength with increasing net fees and average headcount up 11% YoY. Q2 was the 22nd consecutive quarter of net fees growth achieved by Contract since it was given greater strategic focus. The period ended with contractor numbers of 10,749, up 4% YoY. Permanent net fees were marginally lower with UK&I and USA net fees declining, reflecting the previously reported UK restructuring and the leadership and strategic changes that we made in the USA last year. Average sales headcount in our Permanent business remained flat. We have seen strong growth in our largest Permanent region, DACH, up 9%*. Japan, our small but fast growing business continues to perform strongly as we look to invest in this business further. Average Permanent fees were up 1%* YoY as we focus on specialist recruitment. We expect to

