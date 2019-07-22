Raisio Oyj: Appointment in Raisio plc's Finance and Communications

Raisio plc, Press Release 22 July 2019 at 9.30 a.m. Finnish time

APPOINTMENT IN RAISIO PLC'S FINANCE AND COMMUNICATIONS



Mr. Mika Saarinen (M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed as Director of Treasury, Investor Relations and Communications starting from 1 August 2019. Mika Saarinen has gained extensive experience in investor markets and treasury while working at Nordea Bank Finland in various leadership and expert roles.

"Mika brings a wealth of experience in financial markets as well as a proven track record of successful, value-based leadership and business development. These talents play a key role in the execution of Raisio's growth strategy", says CFO Toni Rannikko.

