Motorola Solutions' Project 25 (P25) mission-critical radio devices allow covert and encrypted communications for special operations

A Special Forces unit of Spain's national Guardia Civil is deploying covert Project 25 (P25) radio devices by Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI). The deployed APX land mobile radio (LMR) devices will allow secure, encrypted communications needed for special operations. Guardia Civil is Spain's first law enforcement agency, with a 175 year history of keeping the public safe.

"Secure communications is a core component of the unit's operations," Guardia Civil commented. "Moving from our previous communications solution, we searched for a solution that was discreet enough for covert operations, but powerful enough for long ranged direct mode communications, and Motorola Solutions had the exact fit for us not to mention the maximum level of encryption and top grade ruggedness of military standards."

Motorola Solutions are supplying the special forces unit with several hundred APX encrypted handheld and vehicular devices as well as specialized portable repeaters, enabling secure communications anywhere needed. All the devices will benefit from Motorola Solutions Service From The Start, which includes priority support and fast turnaround times for repairs.

"We are extremely proud to partner with one of Spain's best law enforcement units," said Sergio Redomero-Gonzalez, Spain and Portugal Sales Manager, Motorola Solutions. "The solution chosen by the special unit will allow them to communicate efficiently and discreetly in their complex operations."

