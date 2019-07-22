Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 19 July 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 19 July 2019

Guernsey, 22 July 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 15 July 2019 and 19 July 2019, under its fourth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 17 May 2019 and commenced on 20 June 2019 (the "Fourth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 8,163 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.62 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 15/07/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 1,710 7.63 13,049 CHIX 78 7.62 594 TRQX 252 7.62 1,920 Total 2,040 7.63 15,563 16/07/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 1,713 7.62 13,053 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 257 7.63 1,961 Total 1,970 7.62 15,014 17/07/2019 BATE 71 7.64 542 XLON 1,039 7.61 7,911 CHIX 83 7.64 634 TRQX 264 7.63 2,014 Total 1,457 7.62 11,102 18/07/2019 BATE 72 7.62 549 XLON 400 7.62 3,048 CHIX 87 7.62 663 TRQX 270 7.60 2,052 Total 829 7.61 6,312 19/07/2019 BATE 72 7.62 549 XLON 1,415 7.62 10,784 CHIX 96 7.62 732 TRQX 284 7.62 2,164 Total 1,867 7.62 14,228







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 62,480,029





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,831,512 (equal to 30.1% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 43,648,517, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.





Set out below are all trades completed between 15 July 2019 and 19 July 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 15/07/2019 XLON 359 7.68 2,757.12 XLON 516 7.68 3,962.88 XLON 204 7.68 1,566.72 XLON 225 7.68 1,728.00 XLON 55 7.68 422.40 CHIX 48 7.62 365.76 TRQX 252 7.62 1,920.24 CHIX 30 7.62 228.60 XLON 351 7.44 2,611.44 Total 2,040 7.63 15,563.16 16/07/2019 TRQX 157 7.64 1,199.48 XLON 317 7.64 2,421.88 XLON 393 7.64 3,002.52 TRQX 100 7.62 762.00 XLON 265 7.62 2,019.30 XLON 337 7.60 2,561.20 XLON 276 7.60 2,097.60 XLON 72 7.60 547.20 XLON 53 7.60 402.80 Total 1,970 7.62 15,013.98 17/07/2019 XLON 304 7.64 2,322.56 TRQX 54 7.64 412.56 BATE 1 7.64 7.64 CHIX 54 7.64 412.56 BATE 1 7.64 7.64 BATE 22 7.64 168.08 TRQX 78 7.64 595.92 CHIX 29 7.64 221.56 BATE 47 7.64 359.08 XLON 54 7.64 412.56 TRQX 1 7.62 7.62 TRQX 131 7.62 998.22 XLON 1 7.62 7.62 XLON 23 7.62 175.26 XLON 3 7.62 22.86 XLON 2 7.62 15.24 XLON 123 7.60 934.80 XLON 330 7.60 2,508.00 XLON 199 7.60 1512.40 Total 1,457 7.62 11,102.18 18/07/2019 BATE 72 7.62 548.64 CHIX 87 7.62 662.94 XLON 200 7.62 1,524.00 XLON 200 7.62 1,524.00 TRQX 270 7.60 2,052.00 Total 829 7.61 6,311.58 19/07/2019 XLON 294 7.62 2,240.28 XLON 166 7.62 1,264.92 XLON 150 7.62 1,143.00 TRQX 100 7.62 762.00 TRQX 100 7.62 762.00 XLON 100 7.62 762.00 XLON 100 7.62 762.00 XLON 100 7.62 762.00 XLON 100 7.62 762.00 XLON 86 7.62 655.32 XLON 73 7.64 557.72 BATE 72 7.62 548.64 CHIX 68 7.62 518.16 XLON 58 7.62 441.96 XLON 55 7.62 419.10 TRQX 52 7.62 396.24 XLON 48 7.62 365.76 XLON 45 7.62 342.9 XLON 40 7.62 304.8 TRQX 32 7.62 243.84 CHIX 28 7.62 213.36 Total 1,867 7.62 14,228.00



