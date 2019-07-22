Delivering best-in-class solutions that provide always on, always protected, always optimised connections, first responders and a new breed of mobile workers can experience simple, unparalleled application reliability and security.

NetMotion and Cradlepoint today announced a technology alliance relationship that will give customers in public safety, transportation, healthcare, utilities and other mobile workforce-oriented industries access to the companies' complementary and interoperable range of best-in-class network solutions, allowing them to deploy quickly and with complete confidence. Combining Cradlepoint's strengths in cloud-delivered wireless edge networks and NetMotion's full suite of mobile connectivity, analytics and operational intelligence solutions, the world's rapidly growing mobile workforce will have access to integrated, always on, always protected, always optimised connections that help improve everything from productivity and user experience to safety and security.

A majority of first responders in North America have already deployed solutions from Cradlepoint, NetMotion, or both, with a combined international footprint that is rapidly expanding. With 5G technology promising to be an enormous catalyst for the continued growth of mobility, Cradlepoint and NetMotion are ideally positioned to help first responders and other mobile workforces quickly and reliably establish a persistent network connection that is fast and secure while enabling an exceptional user experience.

"We can't afford to compromise when it comes to public safety," said Adrian Hutchinson, superintendent, Mobile Technology, London Metropolitan Police Service. "That's why we've invested in solutions from Cradlepoint and NetMotion that ensure fast, efficient, reliable and secure communications with our officers at critical times, allowing them to spend more time on the streets helping and protecting the public. We're changing the game in the way we fight crime and bring offenders to justice, making our community and our officers safer as a result."

"Perhaps no other mobile workforce is more dependent on fast, resilient and secure wireless connectivity for their productivity and safety than first responders," said Donna Johnson, vice president of Product and Solutions Marketing at Cradlepoint. "This is the catalyst behind our alliance with NetMotion, the recognised leader in software-based mobile performance and operational intelligence solutions for the public safety market. Together, we are providing integration and interoperability between our network services so that first responders have a mission-critical in-vehicle network they can rely on for fast and reliable application connectivity when they need it most."

"Over the last decade, we've witnessed incredible demand for mobility products that improve the user experience, especially in fields such as public safety and mass transit," said Christopher Kenessey, chief executive officer at NetMotion. "Now, with the help of Cradlepoint's incredibly powerful NetCloud services, NetMotion's Mobility solution works hand in hand to meet the needs of an exploding mobile worker market. This partnership will enable NetMotion to significantly expand its customer base, particularly in industries where in-vehicle solutions are required."

As the workforce becomes increasingly mobile, Cradlepoint NetCloud and NetMotion Mobility provide an optimised, always-on platform with enhanced features that give end users rapid, seamless transitions between available WiFi and cellular networks, unique data compression, optimisation and more. Meanwhile, IT teams gain valuable visibility into network conditions even outside the organisation's firewalls, enabling dynamic prioritisation of traffic to enhance business-critical applications. The solutions also make it possible to identify mobile performance issues, monitor application usage trends, and monitor data consumption and cost.

For more information about the partnership between Cradlepoint and NetMotion, visit: http://netmotionsoftware.com/cradlepoint/

Visit Cradlepoint and NetMotion at FBINAA 2019, booth 212, to learn more about how our network solutions can help today's mobile workforce stay connected.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint's Elastic Edge vision powered by NetCloud services provides a blueprint for agile, pervasive and software-driven wireless WANs that leverage 4G and 5G services to connect people, places and things everywhere with reliability, security, and control. More than 25,000 enterprise and government organisations around the world, including 75 percent of the world's top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responders in 10 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint wireless solutions as the foundation for innovative managed network services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices across EMEA and Australia.

Learn more at cradlepoint.com or follow us on Twitter?@cradlepoint.

About NetMotion Software

NetMotion Mobile Performance and Operational Intelligence solutions give IT teams the ability to monitor, alert and dynamically make decisions using real-time data and analytics. Thousands of enterprises around the world depend on the company's solutions to improve the performance, visibility and security for their mobile workers. NetMotion has received numerous awards for its technology and customer support. The company consistently receives an impressive customer satisfaction Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91, significantly exceeding NPS averages in the technology and telecom industries. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Visit?www.netmotionsoftware.com or follow us on Twitter @NetMotion.

NetMotion, NetMotion Mobility, NetMotion Diagnostics and NetMotion Mobile IQ are registered trademarks of NetMotion Software, Inc. All other trade names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005040/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Cradlepoint:

Ben Ralph, Touchdown PR

+44 (0)1252 717040

bralph@touchdownpr.com

NetMotion:

Dan Walsh, MUSTARD PR

+44 (0) 7827 816 971

dan@mustardpr.com