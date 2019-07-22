JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thJune 2019 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th June 2019 US$ 9.88

The NAV at 30 June 2019 is $9.88 per share ($9.92 at 31 May 2019). The decrease in NAV per share of 4 cents per share is due to investment losses of (2 cents), expenses and finance costs of (4 cents) offset by currency gains of 1 cent and investment income accrued of 1 cents.





Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

