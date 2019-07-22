sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.07.2019 | 10:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thJune 2019 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited30th June 2019US$ 9.88

The NAV at 30 June 2019 is $9.88 per share ($9.92 at 31 May 2019). The decrease in NAV per share of 4 cents per share is due to investment losses of (2 cents), expenses and finance costs of (4 cents) offset by currency gains of 1 cent and investment income accrued of 1 cents.


Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta