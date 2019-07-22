SecureNet Technologies Partners with GHS Interactive Security to Add Robust Services for Security and Smart Home Customers

SecureNet Will Also Provide GHS Solutions for Transitioning Customers to 4G LTE Systems

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / SecureNet Technologies, an international market leader in security-centric IoT solutions, today announced a partnership with GHS Interactive Security, LLC., who is #30 on the SDM 100 and a leading provider of interactive home and business security systems across the United States. GHS has chosen SecureNet as its security solutions provider because of SecureNet's robust service offerings for new Smart Home customers and an affordable option for replacements of 3G/CDMA/GSM systems.

GHS will now offer SecureNet's cloud-based, smart home security and automation services to customers across the United States. The SecureNet solution will connect GHS's customers to their home or business through a single, easy-to-use mobile app. The app will control the property's security and IoT (Internet of Things) devices. SecureNet's cloud-based services will enable GHS to generate business value from smart home and business solutions.

"We're pleased to support GHS Interactive Security's strategic vision with our interactive security services," stated CEO, Andrew Wilson. "SecureNet's solutions will improve both the home and business customer experience. As GHS's customer base continues to grow, our team will help them achieve their goals with our flexible offerings and innovative solutions."

By partnering with SecureNet, GHS will be working with a team to customize and build needed features within SecureNet's custom app. Through this partnership, GHS will also have access to consulting partners to help navigate the management of both financial and business process tasks.

"SecureNet is the perfect partner at the perfect time," stated Jeff Asherbranner, Chief Revenue Officer for GHS. "Their robust, white-labeled app gives us the ability to easily implement our branding; when customers use the app, they will be reminded of the value we provide them. SecureNet's team has been amazing to work with; they have built a personalized success plan - including training and launch - for a smooth transition from our previous security services provider."

"By partnering with SecureNet, we will realize significant savings with our new customers as well as when we upgrade our current customers to 4G LTE or IP," said Mr. Asherbranner. "While sunsets are inevitable with technology continually evolving, we know that we can count on SecureNet to have affordable solutions, best-of-breed technology, and support for all the changes ahead."

For more information on SecureNet, please go to www.securenettech.com. Visit https://bit.ly/2KNJmmt to learn more about the 3G/CDMA/GSM sunset and to receive our free white paper on how to manage the coming sunset.

About SecureNet

SecureNet Technologies is a global SaaS (Software as a Service) company specializing in professional interactive security, home control and video monitoring applications. We enable the convergence of the IoT and smart-home control by offering customers a single, simple-to-use solution for the management of security and lifestyle eco-systems. Our services are sold exclusively through dealer partners. We enable our partners to innovate in a fast-evolving market, win market share, and grow sustainable, recurring revenue streams.

