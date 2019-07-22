At the request of Seafire AB (publ), 556540-7615, Seafire AB's shares will be traded on First North as from July 25, 2019. The company has a total of 9,699,433 per today's date. Short name: SEAF -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 9,699,433 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009779796 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 176011 -------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556540-7615 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 8000 Financials ------------------------ 8700 Financial services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08 - 684 211 00.