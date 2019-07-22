New shares in NPInvestor.com A/S will be admitted to trading on First North Copenhagen as per 24 July 2019. The new shares are issued due to a rights issue. ISIN: DK0060827269 -------------------------------------------------- Name: NPinvestor.com -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 6,288,145 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,772,889 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 10,061,034 shares -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145941 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: NPINV -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, tel. + 46 40 200 255 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=732441