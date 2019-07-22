

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Company has earned a perfect score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI) issued by 'Disability:IN,' the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide, in conjunction with the American Association of People with Disabilities, which strives towards 'increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities.'



'We are honored to support Disability:IN and to have an opportunity to engage in conversations about inclusive best practices for disability inclusion at the conference,' said Leonard Spencer, Senior Manager for Supplier Diversity of Disney.



The official DEI scores were announced at the 2019 Disability: IN Annual Conference & Expo., held in the city of Chicago between July 15 and 18 last week, and were based on a self-report submitted by over 180 U.S companies about their disability policies and practices.



Now named as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion, Disney's 'ongoing commitment to people with disabilities includes workplace efforts and making content, products and experiences accessible for consumers and guests,' the company said on its website.



'Disney Parks have long recognized and accommodated guests with varying needs and will continue to work individually with guests with disabilities to provide assistance that is responsive to their unique circumstances,' writes the company in an official blog-post describing the use of the recently introduced Disability Access Service Card. The card allows Guests with disabilities (even non-apparent) to get the return time for attractions based on the current wait time so that they need not wait in line. Guests Relations are also positioned at the front of the park to assist Guests with needs specific to their circumstance.



About 1 in 5 Americans suffer from some form of disability, including learning disabilities of the likes of Dyslexia, from which Walt Disney himself is reported to have suffered, according to TIME Magazine. The Walt Disney Family Museum, however, responded to it by clarifying that Disney did not suffer from any such disease and that if he had, they would 'happily boast about the fact, and make certain that he was a known role model for young people battling with the obstacles dyslexia can present.'



