

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were modestly higher on Monday as Italy's fractious coalition partners geared up for a showdown to avoid the collapse of the government following a series of clashes.



Meanwhile, as expectations for a 50-basis point Fed rate cut diminish, traders are now betting that Thursday's European Central Bank meeting will give the clearest signal yet of imminent policy easing.



The benchmark DAX was up 41 points or 0.33 percent at 12,301 in opening deals after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday.



Bayer shares edged up 0.3 percent in choppy trade. The company's digestive medication Iberogast is at the center of an investigation by the Cologne public prosecutor's office for a possible connection with the death of a person who took the medication, German business magazine Handelsblatt reported.



