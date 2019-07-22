Outokumpu Oyj: Update: Outokumpu - Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results

Outokumpu Oyj

Press release

July 22, 2019 at 1.00 pm EEST



Update: Outokumpu - Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results

The press release published originally on July 10, 2019 regarding the publishing of Outokumpu's second-quarter results has been updated with a new phone number for UK/Europe. The updated phone number is +44 20 300 95 710.

Outokumpu will publish the second-quarter 2019 results on Thursday August 1, 2019 at approximately 9.00 am EEST.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 3.00 pm EEST (8.00 am US EST, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The results call will be hosted by Outokumpu's CEO Roeland Baan and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell. To participate in the conference call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland: +358 9 424 51 472

UK/Europe: +44 20 300 95 710 (updated)

US & Canada: +1 91 77 20 01 78

Confirmation code: 8359944

The event can be viewed live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/oe9deoto .

The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available before the event at www.outokumpu.com/investors .

A recording of the event will be available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors/ir-events/webcasts as of August 1, 2019 at around 6.00 pm EEST.

For more information:

Investors: Tommi Järvenpää, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288

Media: Corporate Communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless steel by 2020, through our competitive edge of customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com