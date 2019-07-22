Why Influence Podcast is Launched by Jeremy Segal

Segal Has One Key Goal with His New Podcast-to Inspire People Who Do Not Share to Start Sharing and Influencing

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / Jeremy Segal is pleased to announce the recent launch of his new Why Influence podcast.

To learn more about Why Influence and listen to the recent episodes that feature interesting influencer interviews, please check out https://whyinfluence.com/podcast/.

As Segal noted, the goal of his new influencer podcast is to inspire people who don't normally share to start sharing/influencing. For Segal, this is a situation that he has struggled with first-hand.

"I never posted online or influenced more than the one or two people I interact with at a time," Segal said, adding that as he gained more wisdom and knowledge, he realized that the world is missing out on him not sharing.

"I then had the realization that there's a ton of other people out there like me. So I'm on a mission to inspire those people to start sharing."

In each episode of Why Influence, Segal asks his guest about his or her "why" for sharing or influencing, which is essentially having an impact on people at a larger level.

"There's also a lot of 'how' that comes out of it, such as how did they overcome barriers or motivational issues, or how did they achieve their success and what do they suggest people do to increase their influence."

Even though the Why Influence podcast only recently launched, it is already creating a great deal of positive buzz from listeners who not only like the subject matter, but also appreciate the diverse list of guests who have been on the podcast.

For instance, Phillip Scott from African Diaspora News Channel was featured on Why Influence; he currently has 1.1 million subscribers and 400 million views on YouTube.

Joe Raiti from Raitis Rides was also interviewed on the podcast; as Segal noted, Raiti taught school for 18 years before recently quitting his job to do YouTube full time. He now has reached 100,000 subscribers and 25 million views on YouTube, all in about 18 months.

JV Crum III, also known as the Conscious Millionaire, was also on Why Influence, Crum has over 12 million listens on his podcast. Ed Bolian from VINwiki also made an appearance; he has 800,000 subscribers and 200 million views on YouTube and also set the world record for the cannonball run race across the United States.

Segal also spoke with Devon Brown, an event emcee who has emceed events for Tony Robbins, Russell Brunson, and Dean Graziosi, along with an online event with a live audience of over 200,000.

Segal is pleased with his decision to launch the Why Influence podcast, and the opportunity it has given him to have conversations with people who have a large influence.

"This podcast gives a deep dive into the mindsets of influencers. It's valuable for people who aspire to have more influence or more impact," he said.

"But also valuable to influencer marketers who want to learn how influencers do it, or more about their mindsets so they can pay them for ads."

About Why Influence:

On the Why Influence podcast, listeners will hear host Jeremy Segal interview influencers about their "Why". During each episode, his guests share their journey of how they gained their influence, why they chose to influence, why they choose to continue influencing, what it's like to be an influencer, and valuable tips/tricks anyone can use to gain more influence. For more information, please visit https://whyinfluence.com/.

