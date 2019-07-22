Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 19-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.40p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.81p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---