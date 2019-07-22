sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,856 Euro		+0,024
+1,31 %
WKN: A2N8S8 ISIN: CA09852X7018 Ticker-Symbol: 9BR2 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,85
1,892
13:04
1,828
1,898
12:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC1,856+1,31 %
FN Beta