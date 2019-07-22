Structured Cabling Market Gaining Higher Proliferation With Expansion of 5G Technology, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been observed that the global structured cabling market is expected to continue its evident preference for optical fiber cables, with sales marked at approximately US$ 5.3 Bn in 2018. The propagation of the telecom sector with impending advancement of 5G technology at the global level is likely to steer growth across the structured cabling market during the coming years. In order to acquire further statistics and information about the target market, readers can conveniently access the study titled "Structured Cabling Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 - 2028", added to the vast online database of Fact.MR. The later sections of the report sternly deliver knowledge related to geographical expanse and competitive scenario involving leading market players.

As per this intelligent Fact.MR report, the structured cabling market acquired revenues greater than US$ 15.8 Bn in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a Y-o-Y growth surpassing 7% in 2019. The development of the concerned market is endorsed by several factors, such as progress of power over Ethernet (PoE) which has supplemented growth patterns across the telecommunication sector.

Propagation of 5G technology Supporting New Structured Cabling Layouts

With 5G technology gaining high-end penetration at the global scale, different enterprises and businesses are working to implement newer ways to tackle network transformation. Furthermore, regardless of the growing trend for wireless technology worldwide, fiber would retain its position as an integral component for network infrastructures. The trails and deployment activities for 5G technology are giving way for new structured cabling installations, thus ensuring positive opportunities for both recognized and evolving structured cabling providers.

North America Shapes its Dominance with Expansions across Datacenters

Focusing at the regional market share across the structured cabling market, the studies discourses that North America would be tagged as the dominant revenue provided, inclined by a confluence of aspects such as transformations in the telecommunication sector and propagation in datacenters in the U.S. On the other hand, significant gains are also anticipated from the structured cabling market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe, reinforced by the swelling trend of digitalization concerning mounting popularity of Big Data and cloud platform.

Preview Analysis of Global Structured Cabling Market research report Segmented By Product Type, By Component, By Labor Type, By Cable Type, By Fiber Cables, By Service, by Application, by IT & Telecom, By Application, & By Region-

In the later section, the report carefully imparts that growing demand for sophisticated network infrastructures merged with improved connectivity and performance has promoted development across the structured cabling market. Looking at the current focus of the telecommunication industry fixated at point-to-point cabling solutions, a paradigm shift is expected from conventional to structured cabling solutions.

Competitive Landscape

As the report draw near to a shut-down, the final section talks about the various players operating in the structured cabling market. Some of the key companies mentioned in the report are Corning Incorporated, Nexans S.A., Legrand SA, CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Panduit Corp., The Siemon Company, Datwyler Cabling Solutions AG, ABB Ltd., Nutmeg Technologies, Schneider Electric SE, Belden Inc., Superior Essex Inc., Tri-City Electric Co., Furukwa Electric Co. Ltd., Hubnetix Corporation, and others. Each of these players are examined in terms of critical factors like company overview, key developments and company revenue, thereby, making it highly informative for new entrants and investors.

