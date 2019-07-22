Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2019 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.2971 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 81559160 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 14186 EQS News ID: 844603 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2019 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)