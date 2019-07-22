Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2019 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 101.9961 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6505800 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 14203 EQS News ID: 844637 End of Announcement EQS News Service

