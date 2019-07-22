

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) announced Monday the acquisition of the Hillcrest Laboratories, Inc. business from InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC). Hillcrest Labs is a leading global supplier of software and components for sensor processing in consumer and IoT devices.



CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for smarter, connected devices, while Hillcrest Labs is a leading global supplier of software and components for sensor processing in consumer and IoT devices.



The acquisition extends CEVA's smart and connected technology portfolio with highly complementary sensor processing technologies that have powered more than 100 million devices. It includes the Sensor Fusion software from Hillcrest.



CEVA said it will provide further details of the transaction and related financial information during its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call, scheduled for August 8, 2019.



