Ganapati plc - Notice of AGM

GANAPATI Plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 number 8807827)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Ganapati Plc ("the Company") will be held at the London offices of Ganapati Plc, 1 Primrose Street, London, United Kingdom, EC2A 2EX on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 at 11:00am (UK time) for the following purposes:

Ordinary resolutions:

To receive and adopt the accounts and reports of the directors and the auditors for the financial year ended 31 January 2019 ; To approve the remuneration of the Directors in respect of the year ended 31 January 2019 ; To appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP auditors to the Company for the financial year ending 31 January 2020 ; To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of PKF Littlejohn LLP as the auditors of the Company; To elect Mr Yutaka Iwakiri , who has been appointed a director since the 2018 Annual General Meeting, a director of the Company; To re-elect Mr Yukio Ishihara , a director who retires by rotation in accordance with Article 32.1, a director of the Company. In accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (as amended), the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company ("Rights") up to an aggregate nominal amount of £30,820 provided that this authority shall, unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company, expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020 or the date falling twelve months after the passing of this Resolution save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or Rights to be granted and the Directors may allot shares or grant Rights in pursuance of such offer or agreement notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution has expired.

This authority is in substitution for all previous authorities conferred on the Directors in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, but without prejudice to any allotment of shares or grant of Rights already made or offered or agreed to be made pursuant to such authorities.

As a special resolution:

The Directors be empowered (in substitution for and to the exclusion of any other existing powers save to the extent that the same have been previously exercised) pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Companies Act 2006) of the Company for cash pursuant to the authority conferred on them by Resolution 10 and to allot relevant securities as if Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment.

This power shall (unless previously revoked or varied by the Company in General Meeting) expire twelve months after the date of the passing of this Resolution or at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2020 whichever first occurs save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Michael Hudson

Company Secretary

Registered office:

1st Floor, 6-8, Standard Place,

Rivington Street,

London, EC2A 3BE

United Kingdom

Dated: 5 July 2019

Notes:

Every holder has the right to appoint one or more (subject to note 7 below) other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and, on a poll, vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the chairman of the Company, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the person first named in the register of members of the Company tendering a vote will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. To be effective, this form, completed and signed, and any power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be lodged at the office of the Company's registrars at: Share Registrars Limited, The Courtyard, 17 West Street, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7DR, by 29 July 2019 at 11:00 am (UK time) (ie not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting). In the case of a shareholder which is a company or other body corporate, this proxy form must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any corporation which is a member of the Company can appoint one of more corporate representatives who may exercise, on its behalf, all its powers as a member provided that no more than one corporate representative exercises powers over the same share. To direct your proxy how to vote on the resolutions, mark the appropriate box with an "X". The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the meeting. In accordance with regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the register of members of the Company 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting. You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, please contact the registrars of the Company: Share Registrars Limited, The Courtyard, 17 West Street, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7DR. To change your proxy instructions, please submit a new proxy form using the methods set out in these notes and the notes to the proxy form. To revoke your proxy, you will need to notify the Company in writing by sending a hard copy notice to Share Registrars Ltd at the above address clearly stating your intention to revoke your proxy appointment, prior to the date and time set out in note 3. To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received by the issuer's agent (ID number 7RA36) not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001. Any alterations made to the Proxy form should be initialed. The completion and return of the Proxy form will not preclude a holder from attending, speaking and voting in person at the meeting. If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment, the appointment received last before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence. If the Company is unable to determine which appointment was last validly received, none of them shall be treated as valid in respect of that share. Welbeck Associates have amalgamated their practice with PKF Littlejohn LLP since the 2018 Annual general Meeting which is why the resolution is to appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP the auditors this year. The accounts for the Company may be viewed on the Company's website.

FORM OF PROXY

GANAPATI PLC

For use at the Annual General Meeting to be held at the offices of Ganapati Plc at

1 Primrose Street, London, United Kingdom, EC2A 3BE at 11:00am on 31 July 2019.

I........................................................................………………….

of ........................................................................………………..

being a member of Ganapati Plc, hereby appoint .................................................... or failing him/her the Chairman of the meeting as my proxy to vote in my name and on my behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Ganapati Plc to be held on 31 July 2019 and at any adjournment thereof.

This form is to be used in respect of the resolutions as follows:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN Resolution 1 (adopt the directors report and accounts) Resolution 2 (approve directors' remuneration) Resolution 3 (appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP auditors) Resolution 4 (authorise directors to fix auditors' remuneration) Resolution 5 (elect Mr Iwakiri a director) Resolution 6 (re-elect Mr Ishihara a director) Resolution 7 (authorise directors to allot shares, CA s551) Resolution 8 (disapply pre-emption rights, CA s570) - Special Resolution

Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he thinks fit or abstain from voting.

Signed this .................... day of July 2019 Signed ..........................................................

Please return this form to:

Share Registrars Limited, The Courtyard, 17 West Street, Farnham, Surrey GU9 7DR

to be received no later than 11.00am on 29 July 2019