TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota said that the customer can now purchase the fifth-generation 2020 Toyota GR Supra at the company's dealerships across the country. Supra will be available in 3.0 or 3.0 Premium versions.



The first 1,500 Supras will be Launch Edition models, which are based on the 3.0 Premium grade.



The Supra 3.0 has an MSRP of $49,990 while the MSRP of the Supra 3.0 Premium is $53,990. Prices do not include a delivery, processing and handling fee of $930.



