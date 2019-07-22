KM² Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Diversified Growth Strategy in the Contact Center Outsourcing Market

The company has built capacity by implementing a long-term strategy and establishing a positive presence in locations with untapped potential

SÃO PAULO, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Latin American and Caribbean contact center outsourcing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes KM2 Solutions with the 2019 Latin America and Caribbean Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award. KM2 delivers high-performance, quality services by setting up facilities in nearshore locations where it cultivates positive relationships with workers and communities. KM2 targets niche verticals and emerging market spaces and demonstrates high productivity and savings within a range of services.

"KM2 discerns previously unrecognized efficiencies and gaps. Instead of simply prioritizing winning business, it builds true partnerships to create better products, processes, and outcomes. These close working relationships make operations highly flexible, and add a personal touch that helps enhance dialogue and facilitate course changes," said Sebastian Menutti, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Since its founding, the company has increased revenues and available capacity every year, and can meet startups' need for customer care or back-office seats, and larger customers' need for scale in customer engagement, sales and marketing, collections, and back-office processing."

Significantly, KM2 collaborates with developers and governments to build facilities and cultivate a reputation as a stable, trustworthy, and competitive employer. From the first facilities in the English-speaking Caribbean, it has expanded into services with bilingual operations. Now with 11 facilities in the six cities of Bogota, Colombia; Castries, Saint Lucia; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Grenville, Grenada; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and Bridgetown, Barbados, KM2 has added capacity and capabilities through a framework that can smoothly double and triple its footprint.

"Our growth strategy has always been forward looking, yet tempered," President and CEO David Kreiss explains. "We've evolved ahead of client demand, continuously expanding capacity in our Caribbean and Latin America offices. However, we make sure to develop relationships with local officials and community leaders along the way to create strong roots and stable operations wherever we go. Our staff gets access to long, stable careers and our clients enjoy the high-quality performance of motivated employees."

KM2 guides prospective buyers through the plethora of omnichannel services by adopting a consultative approach. It dispatches a management team from its United States-based corporate headquarters and a management team from the nearshore location to the client's site to learn their business and uncover opportunities to drive synergies and efficiencies. With its nimble operations and a low starting threshold, KM2 can conduct a proof of concept test for a single line of business or challenge a customer's internal teams. In these trials, it demonstrates its ability to achieve equal or better results with lower costs.

"With its exceptional agility to adapt to client service and capability needs, KM2 has diversified its client base and established relationships with dynamic companies and underserved markets," noted Menutti. "Overall, due to its competitive differentiation based on sustainable growth strategies, KM2 Solutions is richly deserving of Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award."

About KM2 Solutions

KM² Solutions operates contact centers throughout the Caribbean and Latin America including Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Colombia. The company provides clients with a host of different multi-channel solutions including customer service, receivables management, technical support, sales and marketing, data analytics, and back office processing. KM2 offers these services to companies within the retail, healthcare, technology, finance, telecommunication, hospitality, and utility sectors. KM² also maintains regulatory compliance with many different industry standards including HIPAA, FDCPA, PCI DSS, SOC 2, TCPA, and FCRA.

