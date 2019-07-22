UK-founded pioneer of enterprise technology for customer engagement and journey orchestration and leading customer experience agency announce partnership

Thunderhead, the global leader in Customer Engagement and Journey Orchestration technology is today announcing a strategic partnership with leading customer experience agency Proximity London.

Supported by its proprietary Connected Creativity process, Proximity London brings brands and people closer together through authentic human experiences.

Thunderhead's ONE Engagement Hub will enable the agency to offer an industry-first to their global B2C clients Customer Engagement based on omnichannel experiences orchestrated in real-time using individual customer context.

As a specialist in data-driven creativity, Proximity London harnesses the latest tools and technologies to create award-winning ideas and experiences.

Thunderhead's ONE platform uses cutting-edge machine learning and artificial intelligence to observe and understand real-time customer activity and journeys, and translate that behavioural insight into intent. This insight and understanding of intent drives in-the-moment intelligent decisioning, automating the orchestration of contextually relevant, real-time conversations and individualised experiences wherever and whenever a customer interacts with a brand.

Thunderhead was named a winner in the coveted CRM Watchlist 2019. Thunderhead is also named a Leader in the Forrester Wave reports for Journey Orchestration and Visioning, and is highlighted in the Now Tech: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2019 and Forrester Wave: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2019.

Andrew Waddell, Chief Operating Officer at Proximity London said, "At Proximity we're constantly looking at ways to ensure we remain at the forefront of technological innovation. Our clients are looking to deliver seamless and creative experiences across all touchpoints that are unique to each individual. The ONE platform will make this a reality, enabling brands to intelligently use insight at scale to inform in-the-moment decisions that deliver the best outcomes for the both customer and brand."

Jason Hemingway, CMO at Thunderhead commented, "In this new era of engagement-led marketing, campaigns give way to journeys that orchestrate seamless experiences and conversations across all customer touchpoints marketing, sales, ecommerce, or service. Proximity's clients have embraced this mindset and the opportunity that ONE enables. Thunderhead pioneered this space, and ONE is built from the ground up to meet the challenge of omnichannel customer engagement. It's exciting to be partnering with Proximity, their clients and the broader Omnicom group to help drive this engagement-led future."

About Proximity London

Proximity London is an award-winning customer experience agency that brings brands and people closer together through authentic human experiences.

Supported by its proprietary Connected Creativity process, unique tools and global partners, Proximity London puts data at the heart of everything it does to create award-winning ideas and experiences. Clients include Virgin, Specsavers, The Economist, Disney and IKEA.

Proximity London is part of Proximity Worldwide, a 24-strong digital, data and CRM global network.

About Thunderhead

Thunderhead is leading the movement to transform customer engagement, enabling brands for the first time to understand each customer's INTENT and orchestrate personalized journeys for millions of customers across billions of touchpoints, seamlessly and in real-time.

With Thunderhead's AI-driven solutions, the ONE Engagement Hub and Intent Analyzer, it's now possible for brands to deliver exceptional engagement for every customer throughout every journey. Across every industry, ONE is driving topline growth, reducing cost-to-serve, increasing customer happiness and building customer lifetime value.

A recognized global leader in the customer engagement market, Thunderhead is headquartered in London and has its development HQ in Boston.

Thunderhead. Customer Engagement just got personal.

