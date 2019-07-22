Internet Marketing Company: Drivers Can Pay Cheaper Car Insurance with The Help of Affinity Groups

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how drivers can pay lower car insurance rates with the help of affinity groups.

Not all the methods used to save money on car insurance are obvious. The affinity discount is one of those methods. This discount is provided to members of certain groups that have partnerships with car insurance providers.

Before searching for affinity discounts, drivers should consider the following:

Affinity program definition . Usually, an affinity program is an arrangement where a company offers discounted products or services to the members of an organization. In these arrangements, both parties have something to gain. Some insurers are known to promote themselves to various affinity groups. Members of affinity groups that have deals with car insurance companies can gain a significant discount if they sign an insurance deal with those insurers. To provide that discount, affinity groups will offer the insurers access to their members' database. Also, the affinity groups will get a fee for every member that signs an insurance deal.

Discount eligibility. Many organizations can take advantage of the affinity discount. Usually, there are groups and organizations such as schools, fraternities, sororities, teams, professional organizations, credit unions, auto clubs, employee associations, alumni associations, colleges, business groups, honor societies, military organizations and recreational groups.

Discount value. Drivers that purchase car insurance through an affinity group can save between 5% to 20% of their premiums, depending on how many members an affinity group has. The more members an affinity has, the larger is the discount. Besides discounts, affinity group members can gain access to several perks like lifetime renewability and insurance rates that remain unchanged for 12 months.

"Purchasing car insurance through an affinity group can help drivers save money. Also, drivers can gain access to valuable perks that are not available to drivers that purchase car insurance through traditional ways", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

