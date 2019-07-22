

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York was affected by power outage for the second consecutive weekend. The blackout was attributed to unabated heat and high usage.



Brooklyn was experiencing 102 degree heat. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Con Ed's system in parts of Brooklyn is under severe strain and some equipment has failed.



'Con Ed is taking 30K customers in Brooklyn, including Carnarsie, Mill Basin and Flatbush, temporarily off power so it can make repairs and prevent a bigger outage,' he said on Twitter.



While power supply was restored in five hours in the first incident on June 12, the latest power cut was more serious in nature.



Power supply to more than 50,000 consumers in the southeast neighborhoods of Canarsie, Flatlands, Mill Basin, Old Mill Basin, Bergen Beach, and Georgetown were interrupted by about 5 pm Sunday, local time.



Consolidated Edison Inc., the city's main power provider, said crews are responding to the fault, and added that electricity supply to more than 30,000 customers have been restored. 'We expect the rest of the 21,000 customer to have power this afternoon,' Con Edison tweeted.



The estimated restoration time is 11 a.m. Monday.



The Mayor said city agencies are working with Con Ed to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.



New York City Emergency Management is setting up a command post in the affected area, and deployed personnel at nursing homes and adult care facilities in the region to respond quickly to meet any emergency needs.



He said in a Twitter update that after overnight restorations, Con Ed still has 14,700 customers without power in Brooklyn.



More than half of the traffic signals are back online in the Flatlands-Mill Basin-Canarsie area.



More than 72,000 homes and businesses in Manhattan's midtown and parts of the Upper West Side were left in darkness for five hours earlier this month.



