

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trading pattern of U.S. Futures Index is positive and it is expected that Wall Street might open higher.



Asian shares closed mostly lower, while European shares are trading mostly up.



Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June is the major announcement in economic sector.



Earnings news will be the focus on this earnings week.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 56.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 31.50 points.



U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday. The Dow fell 68.77 points or 0.3 percent to 27,154.20, the Nasdaq slid 60.75 points or 0.7 percent to 8,146.49 and the S&P 500 dropped 18.50 points or 0.6 percent to 2,976.61.



On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for no change from the prior month, that recorded a decline of 0.05.



Six month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday. Chinese stocks closed lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 37.23 points or 1.27 percent to 2,886.97 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down as much as 1.37 percent at 28,371.26.



Japanese shares fell modestly. The Nikkei average ended down 50.20 points or 0.23 percent at 21,416.79 while the broader Topix index closed 0.49 percent lower at 1,556.37.



Australian markets edged down slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 9.10 points or 0.14 percent to 6,691.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended marginally lower at 6,781.20.



European shares are mostly up. France's CAC 40 is climbing 10.53 points or 0.19 percent. Germany's DAX is up 28.77 points or 0.23 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 26.89 points or 0.36 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 2.78 points or 0.02 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.27 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX