Tokyo, July 22, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today opened the 2019 Automobile Information Service for Elementary School Students, which will be available until December 10, 2019. This service has been offered to children for 27 years, and answers various questions related to the automobile industry via a toll-free number, website and by post.



MMC is the only automobile company to offer such an educational service for elementary school students, and has received more than 3,500 inquiries from them as well as school teachers since the service began in 1993.



The questions cover a broad range of topics, including how cars work, self-driving cars, automobile factories and environmental issues-for example, a question about how a car can move in a crash test with a dummy on a driver's seat*1. School teachers also use the service for their class preparation, or call with their students during actual classes. As a part of the service, MMC mails a notebook in which the received question via a call and its answer are written.

*1 MMC responded that a long wire cable is attached to the car so the car can be pulled to be crashed to the wall.



MMC also provides a brochure to be used for studying and website that contains useful information about cars (available only in Japanese).





Automobile Information Service for Elementary School Students

