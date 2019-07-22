HIGHLIGHTS

eCobalt Solutions shareholders approved its merger with Jervois Mining via special resolution passed on Friday 19 July 2019, with 72.54% of the votes cast at the meeting





Jervois Mining shareholders also approved the merger and Jervois' previously announced $16.5 million capital raising at its general meeting held on 18 July 2019





Jervois and eCobalt will proceed to close their merger, with Jervois acquiring all issued and outstanding common shares of eCobalt in exchange for 1.65 ordinary share of Jervois





Closing remains subject to court approval as well as other customary closing conditions. The closing is expected to become effective on or about Wednesday 24 July 2019 in North America

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2019) - Jervois Mining Limited (TSXV: JRV) ("Jervois") is pleased to announce that on Friday 19 July 2019, eCobalt Solutions Inc. (TSX: ECS) ("eCobalt") shareholders approved its merger with Jervois. The merger is being implemented by a British Columbia plan of arrangement.

Jervois' merger with eCobalt and merger with M2 Cobalt Corporation, closed in June 2019, will build a global cobalt industry leader, with significant exposure to nickel. The mergers provide the enlarged group an enhanced Australian, East Africa and US project pipeline that includes the Idaho Cobalt Project.

eCobalt's release on the vote is located at https://www.ecobalt.com/news/news-releases/ecobalt-shareholders-approve-plan-of-arrangement-w-20190719

