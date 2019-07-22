

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG (PPG) has agreed with private equity firm Sverica Capital Management LP to acquire Dexmet Corp. Headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut, Dexmet specializes in customized, highly-engineered, expanded and perforated metal foils and polymers used for mission-critical applications in aerospace, energy storage, and other industrial applications. It has approximately 75 employees.



'The acquisition will enable PPG to provide further value to our customers by enhancing our range of product offerings, expanding our research and development capabilities, and increasing our market reach across PPG's aerospace, automotive and industrial coatings businesses,' said Michael McGarry, PPG CEO.



