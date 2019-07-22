

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has committed to acquire the Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies business of TransDigm Group. The deal is valued at $920 million. Eaton expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2020.



Headquartered in Versailles, France, Souriau-Sunbank is a provider of highly engineered electrical interconnect solutions for harsh environments for customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial, energy, and transport industries. It has a workforce of approximately 3,200 people. For the trailing 12-month period, sales were $363 million, for the business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX