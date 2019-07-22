The global bronchiectasis drugs market is expected to post a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The global bronchiectasis drugs market has witnessed the launch of several off-label generics over the past few years. Generic drugs are defined as low-cost drugs that contain the same active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) as branded drugs. These drugs are launched in the market shortly after a branded drug loses its patent exclusivity. Traditionally, the launch of generics is a challenge to market growth. However, generic drugs are not very new to the bronchiectasis treatment landscape and hence are most widely used.

Furthermore, the cost of these drugs is also much lower in comparison to novel drugs. The strong prevalence of disease coupled with the availability of low-priced drugs increases the adoption rate of the drugs, especially in developing and underdeveloped economies. The recent approval of these low-cost generics is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. As per Technavio, advances in the diagnostics of respiratory diseases will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global bronchiectasis drugs market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Bronchiectasis Drugs Market: Advances in the Diagnostics of Respiratory Diseases

Currently, researchers are focusing on the development of a new probe that could efficiently help detect bacteria in the lungs. This study was successfully carried in the preclinical animal models. Researchers also confirm that the probe is generally stable and not toxic for human tissues, as the test in patients with bronchiectasis and patients who are mechanically ventilated in an intensive care unit was successfully carried out. Moreover, with this new approach, the possibility of identifying the exact causal agent of bronchiectasis will become easy. Also, there have been certain recent advancements in the development of products that help in the screening of bronchiectasis and other respiratory diseases. For instance, bronchiectasis screening using high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scan typically finds bronchial wall dilation, failure of the bronchi to taper, and visualization of bronchi in the outer 1-2 cm of the lung fields. Thus, such advances in diagnostic techniques of respiratory diseases will help in identifying the correct stage of the disease and help the pulmonologist and otolaryngologist in providing the right treatment to patients, thereby positively impacting the global bronchiectasis drugs market.

"Apart from the advances in the diagnostics of respiratory diseases, growing awareness about bronchiectasis and the surge in geriatric population are two other factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Bronchiectasis Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global bronchiectasis drugs market by product (antibiotics, expectorants, other drugs) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high prevalence of bronchiectasis in the region.

