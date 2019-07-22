Stock Day Media: Canbiola, Inc. Joins the Stock Day Podcast Introducing Dr. Johnny J. Mack PhD as the New COO and Director and Closing the Shi Farms JV

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) ("the Company"), a developer, manufacturer, and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, isolate gel caps, and concentrates. Chairman and CEO, Marco Alfonsi, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Alfonsi opened the interview by announcing that Dr. Johnny J. Mack, Ph.D., will be joining the management team of the Company as their new COO and member of the Board of Directors.

Jolly then welcomed Dr. Mack and asked about his background and how he got involved with the Company. Dr. Mack explained that he has an extensive background in the public and private development strategy space, as well as in the financial sector. He also shared his excitement to be a part of an emerging company that has an excellent management team behind it.

Jolly then asked about Dr. Mack's transition from the advisory board to a senior management role and Director and the commitment that it represents. Dr. Mack shared that his new role represents a strong commitment on his end, as well as on the Company's end.

Alfonsi then announced the Company's recent joint venture with Shi Farms, which will allow them to cultivate in New York and be fully integrated from seed to sale. "That was the last piece of the puzzle and we're excited, Everett," stated Alfonsi.

Jolly then asked about the Company's plan to uplist on the NASDAQ. Alfonsi explained that the Company is currently in the process of applying for the uplisting, which has been made possible by the addition of Dr. Mack to the Board of Directors.

Jolly followed by asking Alfonsi about his vision for the future of the Company. Alfonsi shared that the Company is just starting to grow in value for its shareholders and will only continue to do so. He also explained that the Company is finally beginning to reach the explosive revenue growth they have planned for.

To close the interview Dr. Mack shared that the Company has put all of the right fundamentals in place for growth. Alfonsi added that the Company is also expanding its product line, which will allow them to appeal to a wider audience. He also added that the Company has taken the proper steps to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to its awareness of upcoming legislative actions.

To hear Marco Alfonsi's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7321674-canbiola-inc-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-introducing-dr-johnny-j-mack-phd-as-the-new-coo-and.

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) is a developer, manufacturer, and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, isolate gel caps and concentrates. Canbiola has developed its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical purposes in some form in a limited number of states, but hemp was legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill. Hemp CBD, like that in the Company's products, is the non-psychoactive component (No THC) used for potential relief of pain, inflammation, and wellness programs. For more information about Canbiola, Inc., please visit https://canbiola.com.

Additionally, Canbiola's wholly-owned subsidiary Pure Health Products, based in Lacey, WA, is its prime development laboratory and production facility. Also, Canbiola's Duramed division has recently rolled out a durable medical device via its Doctor network to treat patients with injuries via application of an in-home ultrasound sustained acoustic device (SAM) for pain and inflammation reduction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance and whether or not we enter definitive agreements with Shi Farms. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

