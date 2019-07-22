Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth's West Malartic Gold Property Update

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE - RFR) (OTC Pink - RFHRF) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that our wholly owned West Malartic Property, 53 km2, gold bearing and contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine, is no longer under option. The option was entered into with a very specific exploration mandate focussed on the central part of the property, which was not met, however, the exploration work carried out on the property was filed for work declaration and will keep the claims in good standing for a period of time.

"I am happy to receive our West Malartic Property back and feel shareholders should be also. Interesting results and important new information were generated in the option process and Renforth benefits from having work filed on the property without any dilution occurring. We now have the opportunity to integrate this new data and focus on known gold on the property, which was not looked at under the option," states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

