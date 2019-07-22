The global dental implant abutment systems market is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high demand for dental care and cosmetic dentistry. Increasing incidence of oral diseases may result in tooth loss and infections. Therefore, there is a high requirement for various dental care devices to maintain oral healthcare and treat dental problems. Advances in dental care technology and high demand for cosmetic dentistry to improve the aesthetic appearance of teeth and gums are other major factors driving market growth. C, in terms of color, size, position, and shape, by fixing both minor and major dental issues, Moreover, the adoption of digital technologies for a variety of cosmetic purposes, such as mapping of patients' teeth using 3D graphics for better implant visualization, improving market for dental practices, and the rising customer awareness via social media platforms about cosmetic dentistry are also driving market growth. Therefore, the growing demand for dental care and cosmetic dentistry is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, technological advances will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global dental implant abutment systems market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global dental implant abutment systems market: Technological advances

Dental implant abutment systems have witnessed various technological advances and innovations to meet the demand from end-users, such as hospitals and dental clinics. Advances in modern dentistry have paved the way for the development of next-generation dental implant abutment systems with improved surface innovations. Furthermore, rapid advances in 3D printed technology led to the development of customized, biocompatible 3D printed dental implant abutment systems using 3D printers. The manufacturing process involves scanning, CAD, and 3D plastic and metal printing, which offers a simple and effective solution for artificial tooth replacement. This technology offers improved accessibility with a reduced number of visits and painful dental procedures. Hence such advances in technology will drive the demand for dental implant abutment systems during the forecast period.

"Apart from the technological factors, the easy availability of dental implant abutment systems in e-commerce, growing dental tourism for low-cost dental surgeries, and increasing prevalence of dental diseases are some other major aspects that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global dental implant abutment systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global dental implant abutment systems market by product (stock/prefabricated abutment systems and custom abutment systems), by technology (pre-mill and CAD/CAM) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing awareness about dental procedures and the availability of multiple affordable dental implant abutment systems in the region.

