Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2019) - NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL) (the "Company"), a technology and multimedia platform for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that Company co-founder, tech entrepreneur and cannabis advocate CJ Melone will be assuming the duties of NUGL's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. Mr. Melone will replace Brandon Vargas who will be leading the User Experience (UX) division as the Chief Experience Officer (CXO.) Mr. Vargas will also assume a seat on the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Ali J. Ganji has also accepted the position of President, NUGL Media Group. Joining the expanded management team will be Esther M. Santos, formerly Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at NUGL, as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

California native Melone has worked in both public and private markets. He specializes in operations and marketing in the entertainment industry. CJ is known as a turn-around and start-up specialist with a resume of successful companies in his portfolio. He has an extensive background in mergers and acquisitions and in strategic partnerships and is a vocal advocate in the Cannabis space.

"I am beyond thrilled to take the reins at NUGL. From the moment we conceived this Company I've been blessed to have a team of professionals dedicated to this Company and the cause," said Melone. "Now we've arrived at what I believe is a corporate tipping point, with much of the technological architecture complete, an established brand and the revenue lines earning. It's time for me to do my thing, turn it up, and take NUGL to the next level."

Mr. Vargas brings to the CXO position over 10 years' experience in the cannabis space. Brandon has worked on dispensary, cultivation and infusion entity formation, licensing, real estate acquisitions, construction and build outs, marketing, policy and procedures, compliance, staffing, and capital raises. Mr. Vargas has an extensive background working with various medical marijuana companies on investment and in developing greenhouse and commercial cultivation, distillate for vapes cartridges, CBD oils and infusions. His tremendous portfolio of experience makes him ideal to create the perfect UX for the NUGL community.

"CJ and I have been working hand in hand since day one to build NUGL the right way and for the right reasons," stated Vargas. "It's time now for me to focus on what I do best and to let CJ scale NUGL to its maximum potential."

Ms. Santos is a top-producing and award-winning sales & operations executive specializing in creating and implementing successful strategies that yield substantial results. After nearly a decade as a top performer in sales and marketing, she took her first position at a startup, propelling the company on a trajectory of sustained and unprecedented growth. She has been featured in Forbes Magazine, the LA Business Journal, and other top publications, establishing her presence as a pacesetter of the business world.

In the last two decades, entrepreneur and consultant Ali R. Ganji has launched businesses across the technology, healthcare and real estate sectors. Currently, his projects focus on management and investment in the cannabis industry. Mr. Ganji is an executive, owner, and asset manager in several cultivation and manufacturing facilities in California, Washington, and Nevada. He is also a Social Equity license investor and manager in Los Angeles, California. Recent consulting clients include cannabis NUGL, Canadian public corporation iAnthus (formerly MPX), Oz Distribution, and Medicine Man Pharmacy.

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

