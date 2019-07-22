Hong Kong Bookfair Clayton Lauw, Tel: +852 2584 4287, Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.org Sunny Ng, Tel: +852 2584 4357, Email: sunny.sl.ng@hktdc.org Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo Kaya Lam, Tel: +852 2584 4395, Email: kaya.kh.lam@hktdc.org Agnes Wat, Tel: +852 2584 4554, Email: agnes.ky.wat@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, July 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The seven-day HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair and the HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in Wan Chai, ends tomorrow (23 July).Chairman of the HKTDC, Dr Peter K N Lam, said, "In spite of the demonstrations last weekend, the HKTDC team worked hard to ensure the Book Fair and Sports and Leisure Expo continued smoothly in a safe environment. I would like to thank the exhibitors and the public for their understanding and cooperation. The Book Fair and the Sports and Leisure Expo are highly anticipated events by the Hong Kong public, and I would urge them to seize this chance to enjoy the exciting activities and support the exhibitors. At the same time, I hope that any expression of different opinions is carried out in a peaceful and rational manner, and in a way that minimises the impact on people's daily lives and respects the safety of others."Among the measures that HKTDC arranged were shuttle bus services from the HKCEC to North Point to facilitate exhibitors' departure from the Wan Chai area after the fair closed. Public transport services around the fairground were also strengthened, including the Wan Chai Star Ferry which increased the frequency of its service between Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui from 2 pm yesterday to ensure that visitors and exhibitors could access the fairs easily. The HKTDC also informed exhibitors about the latest transport arrangements through emails and circulars to keep them abreast of the situation. On-site arrangements were also announced at the fairground and on the Book Fair's website.With this year's Book Fair and Sports and Leisure Expo both set to end tomorrow night (Tuesday, 23 July), exhibitors have a final opportunity to offer promotions and discounts. Booklovers and sports enthusiasts can seize this final chance to shop for their favourite products and join the talks and activities at the fairs. For more details, please refer to the fair websites.The 30th HKTDC Hong Kong Book FairDate: 17-23 July 2019 (Wednesday to Tuesday)Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreAdmission:Adult ticket: HK$25Child ticket: HK$10 (for primary school students/children under 1.22m tall)* Children under 3 and adults over 65 will be admitted free of chargeBook Fair website and mobile app: http://www.hkbookfair.com, http://hkbookfair.hktdc.com/HKBookfairApp.html(For details and seminar registration)Cultural July website: http://hkbookfair.hktdc.com/CulturalJulyHong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo website: http://www.hktdc.com/hksportsleisureexpoAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub, organising international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. Please visit www.hktdc.com/aboutus and follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.