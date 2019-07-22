

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avengers: Endgame is set to surpass Avatar and become the highest-grossing film in history at the global box office in just its 13th weekend of release.



The superhero epic by Marvel Studios and Walt Disney earned $2.7892 billion as of Friday, half a million dollars short of the James Cameron epic.



With the revenue from weekend ticket sales tallied, Avengers is certain to break Avatar's record of $2.7897 billion as last weekend alone it raked in $2.8 million globally.



Avatar has been holding the record for the No. 1 global release in box office collection since 2009.



The critically acclaimed film, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, was released on April 26.



Disney re-released the movie with additional footage at the end of June.



Avengers: Endgame is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team 'the Avengers', produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is the fourth sequel to 2012's The Avengers.



The news of the landmark record was announced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige during a Comic-Con presentation in San Diego.



Alan Horn, Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Studios, congratulated the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thanked the fans around the world, saying they 'lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights.'



The film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, had already shattered other records. It broke opening weekend records with $1.2236 billion globally, including $357.1 million domestically, and $866.5 million internationally. The film crossed the $1 billion mark in just five days, and then the $2 billion mark in 11 days, reflecting unprecedented figures of popularity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX