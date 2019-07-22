sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,381 Euro		-0,099
-2,83 %
WKN: 899018 ISIN: BRCMIGACNPR3 Ticker-Symbol: CIDA 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS-CEMIG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS-CEMIG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,262
3,573
17:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS-CEMIG
COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS-CEMIG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS-CEMIG3,381-2,83 %
FN Beta