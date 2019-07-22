Although the volume has not been disclosed, selected projects in this new auction will be awarded a 19-year PPA.Brazil-based power company, Compañía Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (Cemig) - the fourth largest energy company in the country - announced that it will hold another auction for large-scale wind and solar power projects on September 13. According to the auction announcement, which was published on the Brazilian financial newspaper Jornal Valor Económico, the company will award 19-year PPAs to the selected projects through this third procurement exercise. No information was provided on ...

