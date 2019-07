North Carolina-based Duke Energy has completed a solicitation for 551 MWac of solar power through its CPRE program, with average pricing between 3.79¢/kWh and 3.83¢/kWh and 20 year power contracts. From pv magazine USA Duke Energy's two North Carolina utilities - Duke Energy Carolinas (DEC) and Duke Energy Progress (DEP) - have completed a request for proposals (RFP), via the state's Competitive Procurement of Renewable Energy (CPRE) program (pdf), that has approved bids of 551 MWac of solar power. DEC approved 465 MWac while DEP approved 86 MWac. The fourteen winning projects, ranging from ...

