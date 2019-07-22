AJG Capital: Anthony Galeotafiore Completes and Sells Out a Long Island 55 and Over Waterfront Community

BETHPAGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / Bethpage Developer Galeotafiore built and sold out Harborview Estates Condominium- the beautiful 55 and over waterfront community on the south shore of Long Island. The highly anticipated waterfront project has been sold out- and for good reason.

Real estate developer Anthony Galeotafiore (Bethpage) just completed the sale of the last of 40 units at Harbor View Estates Condominium, a 55 and over waterfront community located off South Great Neck Road in Copiague NY. The last few units will be delivered in August 2019. The community consists of 28 condo style units (approx. 1200SF) and12 duplex townhomes (2400 SF) a community building, boat slips, private elevators, bocce and horseshoe courts.

According to Galeotafiore the main driver of the high demand in this community has been the extremely low tax base. When asked about the project Galeotafiore commented "when we set out to start this project, I met with the tax assessor and confirmed what the tax base would be-they were extremely low we knew right then and there that we had a winner." The rising cost of living on Long island is forcing many buyers, especially the 55 and over market to seek out places that have the lowest monthly cost to carry. It's getting harder and harder to find areas on Long island with low taxes. Additionally, because the community is on the water, Galeotafiore offered an option of buying a boat slip with access to the Great South Bay- "We wanted to deliver a higher-end unit for the boating community at an affordable price."

Harborview Estates Condominium sales were handled by Mary Macaluso, Licensed Associate Broker of Realty Connect USA and her team as the in-house sales for this project. Mary has been selling real estate for over 20 years and is extremely diligent with finding buyers exactly what they are looking for. She acknowledges that it has been getting more and more difficult to find beautiful living on Long Island where the taxes are affordable- Galeotafiore's project has accomplished just that. We asked Mary what she enjoyed most of selling these units- "working with a developer like Anthony has been such a pleasure, he has been extremely accommodating and responsive to all the buyers' requests- something that is difficult to find in the building industry."

Galeotafiore is working on a number of other projects including a repositioning and renovation of an existing 31,000 SF office building in the heart of Amityville where he is looking to convert it to a luxury residential rental building to help spearhead the revitalization of the Amityville Downtown.

