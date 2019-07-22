

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co (KCO) said that it lowered its full year EBITDA guidance, citing negative impact on demand, particularly in the European automotive and machinery sector, as well as unexpected high negative price effects in the United States.



The company expects operating income or EBITDA before material special effects for the second-quarter to be 51 million euros, which is the lower end of the previously published guidance range.



The company projects EBITDA before material special effects to be between 140 million euros and 160 million euros for the full year.



The company will publish its final results for the second quarter 2019 on July 31, 2019.



