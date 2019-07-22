Pastor Courage Igene: All Nations Church Celebrates 12 Years of God's Faithfulness

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / Pastor Courage Igene is proud to announce the upcoming celebration of God. For 12 years, All Nations Church has been bringing people closer to God and for their 12th anniversary, they are having a celebration of their faithfulness towards God. The theme for this year's celebration is Prophetic Order, 1 kings 18-33. Open to anyone, the celebrations begin on Thursday August 1, 2019 and end on the Sunday, August 4. Each day of the celebration will focus on a different aspect of worship: Revival on Thursday, Power Night on Friday, Prophetic Revival on Saturday, and Glory on Sunday. In addition to the religious services, on Saturday August 3, there will be a picnic and soccer match during the afternoon before the evening service.

"It has been an honor serving as a pastor of the All Nations Church all these years and helping all of our members become closer to God," says Apostle Courage Igene, host of the 12th anniversary celebration. "We hope that many people attend and join us as part of this great army as God takes us to a new dimension. Every member of our church is passionate about God and helping to bring the gospel of Jesus to others. A church alive is worth the drive!"

In addition to Apostle Courage Igene, other members of the church's leadership will be in attendance and helping to lead the ceremonies each evening. Prophet Frank Udoh from New York will be ministering the ceremonies and MaKenzie Thomas, finalist on NBC's "The Voice" with Jennifer Hudson, will be ministering in worship. The three of them will work together to lead the services and celebration of God. All events for the celebration will take place at the All Nations Church in Richardson, Texas.

For more information about the celebration, please visit: www.allnationschurches.org.

About All Nations Church:

All Nations Church is actively involved in Church planting around the world. The International headquarter is presently located in Dallas TX under the leadership of Senior Pastor Courage Igene.

All Nations Church is committed to raising an end-time army who are committed to soul winning, setting the captives free, and impacting this generation with the gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, one soul at a time. We help many in building a stronger relationship, train, and equip Gods people into their God given purpose.

The unction of the Holy Spirit upon this Commission will raise you to greater dimensions in your walk with God.

-30-

Contact: Courage Igene

info@courageigene.live

Richardson, Texas

SOURCE: Pastor Courage Igene

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552867/All-Nations-Church-Celebrates-12-Years-of-Gods-Faithfulness