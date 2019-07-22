

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with investors reacting to quarterly earnings results and largely making cautious moves amid fading hopes about steep interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



The cautious approach by investors was also due to the Conservative party leadership election in the U.K., geopolitical tensions and on uncertainty about the progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



Traders were also reacting to news about Italy's fractious coalition partners gearing up for a showdown to avoid the collapse of the government following a series of clashes.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.13% up. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended slighlty up with its benchmark FTSE 100 edging up 0.08%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed higher by 0.24% and 0.26%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.15%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway,



Greece, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended weak. Finland and Ukraine ended flat.



In France, Technip, ArcelorMittal, STMicroElectronics and Accor gained 2 to 2.6%.



German stocks Wirecard and Infineon moved up 2.5% and 2.35%, respectively. Adidas advanced 1.85%, while Continental, RWE, Daimler, Henkel, Lufthansa and Merck gained 1 to 1.5%.



In the UK market, Whitbread declined 4.4%. ITV shed 2.9% and Centrica closed lower by 2.2%. DCC, Morrison Supermarkets, St James Place, Carnival, Standard Chartered Bank, Tesco, Land Securities and Johnson Matthey lost 1 to 2%.



On the other hand, Tui rallied 4.6%. Persimmon, DS Smith, Just Eat and Ocado gained 2 to 3%, while Micro Focus and United Utilities ended higher by nearly 2%.



Philips Electronics NV shares rose sharply after the company reported significantly higher profit in its second quarter.



In the Swiss market, Julius Baer moved higher after the bank said client activity and asset valuations recovered substantially in the first half, compared to the second half of 2018.



Shares of Metro Bank surged higher after the company confirmed reports that its is in talks regarding the potential sale of a loan portfolio.



In economic news, British households' expectations towards future finances remained positive in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The headline household finance index rose for the second straight month in July, to 44.3 from 43.9 in June. The score signaled the weakest level of pessimism among households towards their finances since January.



Germany's finance ministry warned that the weakness in the industrial sector and exports is set to last longer, mainly due to global risks such as the trade tensions.



'Leading indicators and falling orders indicate a persistently weakened industrial economy,' the ministry said in its latest monthly report.



Meanwhile, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, or NIESR, said in a report that the UK economy may have already entered a recession and the outlook beyond October is very murky with the possibility of a severe downturn in the event of a disorderly no-deal Brexit.



The think tank said there is one-in-four chance that the economy has already entered a technical recession.



On the assumption that a no-deal Brexit is avoided, the economy is forecast to grow 1.2% this year, but this was revised down from 1.4% projected previously.



Likewise, the outlook for 2020 was lowered to 1.1% from 1.6% as the Brexit uncertainty continues to weigh on investment and productivity growth remains weak.



