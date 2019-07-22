Living on One is Now Optimist

Documentary Production Company Rebrands; Launches New Name, Logo, and Website

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2019 / Today, documentary production company Living on One launched their rebrand, becoming Optimist. In addition to a new name, the company has unveiled a new logo and style, new website (www.optimist.co), and new social media handles (@optimist on Instagram and @optimistfilms on Facebook and Twitter).

Los Angeles-based Living on One was founded in 2012 by filmmakers Zach Ingrasci and Chris Temple and is most well known for their eponymous 2013 feature documentary Living on One Dollar, in which the two founders live in rural Guatemala on $1 USD per day. The film was featured on Netflix and has been viewed over 10 million times in over 150 countries.

In 2015, Ingrasci and Temple released their second feature film, Salam Neighbor, about the Syrian refugee crisis.

Both films were paired with robust impact campaigns, and together have raised more than $91.5M for the communities featured in the documentaries.

With the rebrand comes an increased focus on creating short mini-documentaries to be released on social media. Optimist will also premiere a new feature documentary on immigration in Spring 2020.

Optimist Co-founder and Director Zach Ingrasci says of the rebrand, "At our core, we still make documentary films with impact. But we're excited to expand to tell new stories each week with mini-docs released on Facebook and Instagram. In terms of new content, this next year will be our most exciting yet!"

About Optimist: Optimist is an independent production company that creates character-driven documentaries. Their features, shorts, and mini-docs explore complex issues through real, human stories for viewers who want a new perspective.

