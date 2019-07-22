Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2019) - BlockchainK2 Corp.(TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (STU: KRL2) (the "BlockchainK2" or "Company") is pleased to announce it entered into a sale, assumption and assignment agreement and income promissory note with respect to its S9J miners with 500 N 4th Street LLC dba Standard Power. Standard Power owns and operates a site in Coshocton, Ohio with its own substation infrastructure and direct high voltage step down transformer capability that is able host up to 50 megawatts of mining capacity in the short term with ultimate power capacity of over 500 megawatts. Standard Power is positioned to be a global leader of industrial scale cryptocurrency mining. Standard Power's competitive advantage is that it is located in the USA and enjoys one of the lowest net electricity prices globally with a long term average total power price below $0.03 USD per kWh. The Company will further help identify and refer partners to leverage further its relationship with Standard Power as per a referral agreement.

Standard Power CEO, Daniel Minkowitz is pleased to announce the close cooperation between the two companies: "By working with BlockchainK2, Standard Power is now able to access the tremendous demand for cruptocurrency mining from Canada as well as leveraging BlockchainK2's strong intangible assets to accelerate our Company's growth."

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com (http://www.blockchaink2.com/).

About Standard Power

Standard Power is the global leader for industrial cryptocurrency mining colocation. As a proud member of the Ohio Manufacturers' Association, Standard Power is "Powering American Innovation". For information on Standard Power, please visit https://standardpwr.com/ (https://standardpwr.com/).

