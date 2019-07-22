Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2019) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") wishes to announce that its exploration team has commenced field work on its large Andrei claim block, the Royce/Porc property and the nearby JW and Trek porphyry copper projects in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. These claims cover a number of promising copper-gold porphyry and VMS (massive sulphide) prospects, as well as occurrences of high-grade base metal boulders for which no source has been found.

Romios' Trek porphyry copper occurrence is 15 km southeast of the 787 million tonne Galore Creek porphyry deposit which is currently undergoing work to bring this project to the pre-feasibility stage. The northern Trek claims cover a partially drill-defined porphyry copper-gold zone (the North Zone) within ~3 km of the proposed Galore Creek mill site. The southern portion of the claims cover several Cu-Au showings over a 2 x 2 km area that are thought to be part of a single large system. The 2019 work here will focus on defining the full extent of this system and laying out a drill program to test the core area. The right of way for a proposed road to Galore Creek has been cut through this target area.

The company's JW prospect is located 6 km northwest of Galore Creek and covers a partially exposed porphyry style alteration system centred on a granodiorite intrusion believed to be about 1 km x 1.3 km in area. High grade gold veins surround the perimeter of this intrusion and both a gold-bearing pyrite alteration zone and copper bearing propylitic alteration zone were discovered in outcrop during a brief visit in 2018. This prospect will be mapped in detail to define the extent and core of the alteration and mineralization in order to determine drill targets.

The Andrei claims cover a number of base metal prospects exhibiting characteristics of VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) systems, in fact, mapping in 2010 by the British Columbia Geological Survey pointed out "indications of an active VMS mineralizing system of regional extent" in these Carboniferous units" on the Andrei claims. Occurrences of high grade base metal boulders also occur on other Andrei claims for which no source has been located. Given the significant glacial retreat since Romios last explored these claims, it is expected that the source of the mineralized boulders and the extent and potential of the outcropping VMS zones may be much better outlined by the upcoming work.

Romios' active Golden Triangle project areas consists of 82,000 hectares located north of Pretium's Brucejack mine, KSM's Seabridge project, and Garibaldi's Ni-Co discovery; a short distance west of Aben Resources' Forrest Kerr Gold Project; and south of Teck Resources - Newmont Mining's Galore Creek porphyry copper project. Approximately half of the Company's project areas are subject to an earn-in option agreement whereby Crystal Lake Mining Corp. can earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project by expending $8 million on exploration, issuing 12 million common shares, making payments of $2 million to Romios and other requirements.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper on its properties in the Golden Triangle area, North Western British Columbia. In addition to the properties in the Golden Triangle area, Romios holds a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the La Corne Property in Quebec and the Scossa Property in Nevada. It also holds a 2% NSR on the Hislop property in Ontario.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

